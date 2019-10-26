Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 26th Oct, 2019

Customs and BCA officers concerned over reaction to Protección Civil incident

By Cristina Cavilla
26th October 2019

Customs officers have told their union representatives that they feel “threatened” by the manner in which two of their colleagues were suspended over an incident which is not covered by any written policy. This comes after four officers – two Customs officers and two Borders &Coastguard officers – who were suspended after a Spanish state...

