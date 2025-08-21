Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Customs officers carry out sea rescue near Europa Point

By Chronicle Staff
21st August 2025

The Customs Marine Section carried out a sea rescue this morning after receiving a distress call about a local vessel drifting without engine power near Europa Point.

The call was received at around 7.15am, and HMC Sentinel was deployed to the scene. The vessel was found only metres from the rocks, with those onboard attempting to row using makeshift oars against strong winds and rough seas.

Officers secured the vessel and towed it safely back to the Small Boats Marina. No injuries were reported.

The swift response of HMC Sentinel was credited with preventing a potentially serious maritime incident.

