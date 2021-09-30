Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 30th Sep, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Customs officers tell inquest of lead-up to fatal collision

By Priya Gulraj
30th September 2021

Customs officers giving evidence at a Coroner’s Inquest on Thursday described the moments just before a Spanish man died in a collision with their vessel. The Customs vessel HMC Searcher was patrolling Gibraltar Waters when its crew received reports of an alleged tobacco smuggling operation taking place at Eastern Beach on October 1, 2019. While...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

UK officials play down reports of incident at sea, UK to protest incursion

Mon 27th Sep, 2021

Local News

Eastern Airways to stop Gib flights for winter

Tue 28th Sep, 2021

Local News

Inquest hears differing versions of fatal collision at sea

Wed 29th Sep, 2021

Local News

Blood, sweat and cold beers as double-amputee Royal Marine completes epic run to the Rock

Thu 23rd Sep, 2021

Local News

Carer who stole from elderly woman jailed for four years

Mon 20th Sep, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th September 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
RGP investigates data breach involving contact details of hundreds of officers

30th September 2021

Sports
“The next step is to set the foundations for the academy to expand,” says Ivan Robba, Gibraltar FA General Secretary

30th September 2021

Sports
“There is no I in team” – Sarah Payas gives an insight into Gibraltar’s netball Campions

29th September 2021

Local News
Inquest hears differing versions of fatal collision at sea

29th September 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021