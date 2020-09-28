Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Customs seizes $40,000 of slimming products in probe into pyramid scheme

By Gabriella Peralta
28th September 2020

Customs has seized over 100 shipments worth nearly $40,000 during an investigation into a ‘get rich quick’ scheme in which local residents were selling potentially harmful weight loss products which could contain illicit ingredients. Locally some 40 individuals grabbed at the chance to sell “miracle” slimming products, which resulted in Customs seizing $38,791.99 worth of...

