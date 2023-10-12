Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 12th Oct, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Customs seizes cocaine worth £30m in two operations at sea

By Chronicle Staff
11th October 2023

More than 500 kilos of cocaine with a street value of £30m was seized from two vessels passing through Gibraltar by HM Customs officers in a “landmark achievement in the ongoing fight against international drug trafficking”.

The seizures “underscore the relentless law enforcement effort by Customs in intercepting consignments of illicit narcotics and mitigating its devastating effects on the international community,” the Gibraltar Government said in a statement.

The announcement of the seizures was delayed by three weeks for “security concerns that are no longer applicable”, a spokesperson for No.6 Convent Place told the Chronicle.

The first seizure took place in the early afternoon of Saturday September 23 when officers of HM Customs Gibraltar, in collaboration with a local diving company, executed a carefully planned operation that resulted in the recovery of eleven large packages, each containing Class A drugs, from a sea chest compartment on the starboard side of the Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier "Unity N".

The retrieved packages were subsequently opened revealing a significant number of slabs containing cocaine with a total gross weight of 458 kilograms.

Two days later in a separate incident officers, acting on reliable information, deployed a marine drone to inspect the hull of the Portuguese-flagged bulk carrier Alice Oldendroff.

“During the course of the inspection, a 'parasitic device' was detected attached to its port side,” the Government said.

“In collaboration with a local diving company, a complex operation to remove the 'parasite' was initiated, resulting in the recovery of 41 slabs, each containing Class A drugs, with a total gross weight of 50 kilograms.”

The spokesman said all crew members on-board the two bulk carriers were interviewed, and based on the information obtained, there was no indication to suspect that the crew was involved in any illicit activities in either of the two cases.

Neither was there anything to suggest the drugs were destined for Gibraltar.

The Royal Gibraltar Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit was in attendance to oversee the processing and examination of the seized narcotics, assisting to secure any material of evidential value and ensuring a thorough investigation.

Both vessels have been released since, and the investigation into these separate incidents, with the assistance and cooperation of international law enforcement partners, is ongoing.

“HM Customs expresses its gratitude to the Gibraltar Port Authority (GPA) and the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) for their invaluable assistance during this operation,” Customs said in a statement.

“In total, 508 kilograms of cocaine was seized during these two operations, with an estimated street value of £30 million.”

“The value of the seized drugs is staggering, underscoring the significant impact these highly effective operations will have on the organised criminal groups that are behind these hauls, depriving them of the proceeds, disrupting the supply chain and safeguarding the International communities.”

The Collector of Customs, John Payas, commended his officers for their hard work and professionalism.

Both operations involved officers from numerous sections of HM Customs, proving high levels of coordination and teamwork, he said.

The caretaker Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “I would like to thank all the officers involved in these two operations for their efforts in ensuring Gibraltar continues to clamp down and tackle any sort of illicit activity that may occur across the Strait.”

 

Most Read

Local News

Dame Judi Dench picks Hook in ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Local News

Christian Hook on ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’ tonight

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Local News

Pension SuperFund to acquire STM Group for £35.6m

Wed 11th Oct, 2023

Local News

GSD would govern with nine despite Alliance edging ahead in overall votes – Chronicle/GBC poll

Mon 9th Oct, 2023

Local News

Gibraltar’s Natural History Museum opens in Parson’s Lodge

Tue 10th Oct, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th October 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar votes today in hotly-contested general election

12th October 2023

Local News
Public Health launches ‘Stoptober’ campaign

11th October 2023

Local News
Pension SuperFund to acquire STM Group for £35.6m

11th October 2023

Local News
GSD closes campaign with swipe at Alliance ‘fear mongering’

11th October 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023