Thu 9th Jul, 2020

Sports

Cycling E League concluded

By Stephen Ignacio
9th July 2020

The GCA E-League has concluded in what has been described as "a great championships" with some "fierce competition between all those that took part." Starting with the Elite, it was unfortunate that Mark Lett was injured which meant that Dylan Pratts took the overall win on the final race whilst Mark finished 2nd and Leigh...

