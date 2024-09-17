Cycling Success in Belgium for Special Olympics Gibraltar

The Special Olympics Gibraltar (SOG) cycling team returned home on Tuesday after a triumphant showing at the 2024 UEC Road European Championships in Limburg, Flanders. For the first time in history, Special Olympics athletes had their own race in the European Championships programme, marking a significant milestone for inclusive sports.

In a pair of highly competitive races held on Sunday, Gibraltar’s Gianni Ochello claimed the bronze medal in the 5k Road Race final with a time of 10 minutes and 26 seconds. Ochello’s performance was particularly impressive, as he finished just 11 seconds behind the second-place cyclist, narrowly beating his Belgian competitor by a mere 4 seconds. This was Ochello’s first-ever competitive race in a sport he has only recently begun, showing immense potential for future competitions.

Meanwhile, teammate Francis Mauro Jnr delivered a strong performance in the 15k Road Race final, finishing sixth with a time of 28 minutes and 25 seconds. Both athletes expressed satisfaction with their results, with Gianni’s bronze medal highlighting a promising future in cycling for the young competitor.

The weekend in Belgium was a busy one for the SOG team, starting with a 3:30 a.m. flight to Brussels on Saturday. Upon arrival, the athletes participated in a divisioning event before visiting the Heusden-Zolder velodrome for a cycling clinic. The championship was a high-profile event, organized by the Union Europeenne de Cyclisme (UEC), drawing in a large crowd and a festive atmosphere as 50 Special Olympics athletes from across Europe competed.

SOG’s National Director, Annie Risso, praised the team’s efforts, highlighting the rapid growth of the organization’s cycling program over the past year. “The great success of our athletes in Belgium proves that our new cycling training programme is working well and adds yet another sport to the range which SOG can offer to individuals with intellectual disabilities in Gibraltar,” Risso said.

With this outstanding result at a major European competition, SOG’s athletes have once again demonstrated their determination and growing skill in international sports, setting the stage for even greater achievements in the future.