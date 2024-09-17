Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th Sep, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Cycling Success in Belgium for Special Olympics Gibraltar

By Stephen Ignacio
17th September 2024

The Special Olympics Gibraltar (SOG) cycling team returned home on Tuesday after a triumphant showing at the 2024 UEC Road European Championships in Limburg, Flanders. For the first time in history, Special Olympics athletes had their own race in the European Championships programme, marking a significant milestone for inclusive sports.
In a pair of highly competitive races held on Sunday, Gibraltar’s Gianni Ochello claimed the bronze medal in the 5k Road Race final with a time of 10 minutes and 26 seconds. Ochello’s performance was particularly impressive, as he finished just 11 seconds behind the second-place cyclist, narrowly beating his Belgian competitor by a mere 4 seconds. This was Ochello’s first-ever competitive race in a sport he has only recently begun, showing immense potential for future competitions.
Meanwhile, teammate Francis Mauro Jnr delivered a strong performance in the 15k Road Race final, finishing sixth with a time of 28 minutes and 25 seconds. Both athletes expressed satisfaction with their results, with Gianni’s bronze medal highlighting a promising future in cycling for the young competitor.
The weekend in Belgium was a busy one for the SOG team, starting with a 3:30 a.m. flight to Brussels on Saturday. Upon arrival, the athletes participated in a divisioning event before visiting the Heusden-Zolder velodrome for a cycling clinic. The championship was a high-profile event, organized by the Union Europeenne de Cyclisme (UEC), drawing in a large crowd and a festive atmosphere as 50 Special Olympics athletes from across Europe competed.
SOG’s National Director, Annie Risso, praised the team’s efforts, highlighting the rapid growth of the organization’s cycling program over the past year. “The great success of our athletes in Belgium proves that our new cycling training programme is working well and adds yet another sport to the range which SOG can offer to individuals with intellectual disabilities in Gibraltar,” Risso said.
With this outstanding result at a major European competition, SOG’s athletes have once again demonstrated their determination and growing skill in international sports, setting the stage for even greater achievements in the future.

Most Read

Brexit

Third Brussels summit confirmed for Thursday, as Lammy and Albares signal treaty hopes during wide-ranging London meeting

Mon 16th Sep, 2024

Local News

Gib ‘can’t take foot off pedal’ in combating financial crime

Mon 16th Sep, 2024

Brexit

Spain open to ‘constructive solutions’ on Schengen controls as Gib treaty talks enter ‘irreversible’ stage

Mon 9th Sep, 2024

Brexit

London meeting between Lammy and Albares is to understand Spanish treaty position, not to negotiate - FCDO

Sat 14th Sep, 2024

Local News

GSD raises concerns over plight of Queen’s Hotel residents

Mon 16th Sep, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th September 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Manchester 62 overcomes a resilient Lynx in six goal thriller

17th September 2024

Sports
Lord Coe named as one of the candidates running for President of IOC

17th September 2024

Sports
League champions with a winning start to their league campaign

16th September 2024

Sports
Di Piedi’s Europa keep their winning ways going for another week

16th September 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024