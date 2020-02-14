Cycling - Success in the Algarve Bike Challenge
Three Gibraltar cyclists, Jonathan Sciortino, Jonathan Vila and Karl Sciortino participated in the 2020 Algarve Bike Challenge last weekend from the 7th to the 9th February. The small Gibraltarian contingent were to get some excellent results in their debut in such a competition. Finishing 157th in the team event from over 500 competitors the three...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here