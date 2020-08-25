Cycling time trials
The Gibraltar Cycling Association held the third Island Games qualification Road Time Trial on the 23rd August 2020. The TT was held holding strict Covid controls in neighbouring Jimena. The course is a 27.25 km TT that starts at Jimena and finishes with a gruelling climb to the Castillo de Castellar. Cyclists were dispatched at...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here