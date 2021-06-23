Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 23rd Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Cyclist in in XCO race in Cordoba

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd June 2021

Three cyclists belonging to two clubs, UCM and Team PEB took part in a grueling XCO race in the Cordoba heat. Jonathan Sciortino competed in the Masters 40, Giles Cerisola in the Elite category and Jamie Triay in the Masters 30 category.

Road Cycling
This weekend also saw Gibraltar’s road cyclists attempting to set a minimum consideration qualifying time for the Commonwealth Games. 5 out of the seven cyclists managed to set a time below the minimum required.
Mark Lett with 52.46.6 broke the existing record held by Derek Barbara.
Sam O'Shea was next with a time of 53.05 followed by Dylan Pratts with 53.40, John Guzman with 54.57 and Nicholas Ferrary with 1.00.06.
Elaine Pratts set a time of 1.03.51 and Olivia Lett with 1.04.38 (riding a standard bicycle) were the two female cyclists braving this route.

Most Read

Local News

First resident Delta case detected

Tue 22nd Jun, 2021

Local News

Promenade remembering Juan Carlos Perez opens

Mon 21st Jun, 2021

Local News

Furious row as three party leaders call for Yes vote on Thursday

Tue 22nd Jun, 2021

Local News

After students told of electronic Results Day, Govt says no final decision made

Tue 22nd Jun, 2021

Local News

Local man arrested after vehicle collision

Fri 18th Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Bavaria lifts first division title as leagues coming to an end

22nd June 2021

Sports
Charity beach volleyball tournament kicks off summer of competition

22nd June 2021

Sports
It’s Netball Spring Cup finals nights On Thursday

22nd June 2021

Sports
Youth hockey celebrated its end of season

22nd June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021