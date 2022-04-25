Cyclist meet consideration times
According to the Gibraltar Cycling Association both Giles Cerisola and Karl Sciortino have managed to meet the considerations standards for the Commonwealth games. The association this Monday posted that “Both went below the 1.05 hr A standard time. They took local advice and lowered their tyre pressures to 15lbs which gave them that final edge....
