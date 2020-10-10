Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 10th Oct, 2020

Cyclists raise mental health awareness with ‘round the world’ charity ride

By Chronicle Staff
10th October 2020

Some 113 local cyclists recently participated in the worldwide ‘Cycling Around the Globe”’ event, cycling the equivalent of the circumference of the globe during September in support of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

The cyclists, many representing the four local cycling clubs - Gibraltar Cycling Club, UCM Road & MTB, Team PEB and Wild Rock Racing - teamed up for the third consecutive year and travelled a total of 54,500km.

By doing so, they exceeded the minimum distance of 40,075km, which equates to the circumference of the globe.

Representatives of the four clubs met earlier this week alongside Ian Howes, the local organiser of the event, to present two donations of £459.65 to GibSams and the Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society.

GibSams aims to reduce deaths by suicide by providing support in the form of a confidential listening service to people experiencing emotional distress.

The Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society aims to improve Mental Health provision by lobbying the government on a range of related issues.

Nicholas Borge, a GibSams trustee, said: “We wish to thank the local participants of the worldwide ‘Cycling Around the Globe’ event who have completed this challenge for the third consecutive year to help raise awareness of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.”

“The funds they have selflessly raised as part of this challenge and generously donated to GibSams shall be used to further improve the charity’s volunteer listening services.”

On behalf of The Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society, Conchita Triay thanked those who had raised the funds and said that the money would cover various expenses, such as outings for drinks and tapas for service users in Ocean Views, Christmas gifts and a variety of goods for service users in the community who are on benefits and cannot afford everything they need.

