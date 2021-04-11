Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 11th Apr, 2021

Cyclists unite for Good Friday cycle

By Chronicle Staff
11th April 2021

Local cyclists united on Good Friday for a ride around the Rock.

The point of the exercise, as well as being a fun activity, was to demonstrate how many cyclists there are now in Gibraltar, said the organiser Stuart Hedley from EBike (Gibraltar) Ltd.

“It is understood that battling Covid has drained our Government’s financial resources,” he told the Chronicle.
“We must therefore be realistic with our suggestions on how we can begin to achieve our goals.”

“Initial suggestions that can be implemented in the short-term at minimal cost include advanced stop boxes at traffic lights, and the introduction of cycle stencils and ‘Share the Road’ signage on the busier cycle routes.”

“Educational advertising increasing the awareness of all road users and promoting road etiquette would also be most beneficial.”

During the ride cyclists were asked to take a group selfie at their favourite location or landmark and submit these photos which will then be collated and showcased.

“The escalating number of cyclists need bicycle infrastructure that will make them feel safer on the road now, and, very importantly, will encourage more people to choose cycling as their primary mode of transport,” Mr Hedley said.

“More cyclists on the road will lead to less car and motorbike use. An outcome which is in the interest of all.”

