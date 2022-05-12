Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 12th May, 2022

Local News

Cyclist’s world challenge sees Gibraltar become 161th country visited

Pics by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
12th May 2022

Somen Debnath from West Bengal, India, peddled into Gibraltar last weekend making it the 161th country in the world he has cycled to since leaving India in 2004. He has been on the road constantly since then, only returning home once to attend his father’s funeral, and when he completes his journey he will have...

