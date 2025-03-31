CYE-CYL launches ‘Summer Challenge’ and ‘Travel With a Purpose’ 2025 programmes

CYE-CYL has announced the return of its ‘Summer Challenge’ for 2025, a three-week programme designed to build confidence and leadership skills in 12 to 15 year olds through outdoor activities, innovation, and community involvement.

The charity has also launched its ‘Travel With a Purpose’ initiative for adults aged 18 and over, which will take participants to India in October to visit the Bodhi Tree Educational Foundation.

The group will engage in self-development sessions at a retreat centre and volunteer at a school for 800 disadvantaged children.

The Summer Challenge 2025 programme is divided into three themed weeks. Outdoor Challenge has activities at Fuerte de Nagüeles to encourage adventure and resilience.

The Innovation Challenge week will have sessions focused on creativity and entrepreneurship.

And the Community Challenge will see youngster do volunteer work within Gibraltar to make a positive impact.

Each day concludes with the ‘Feel Good Space’, where participants and mentors explore ways to develop confidence and self-awareness. The programme ends with a graduation ceremony celebrating the achievements of all participants.

Applications are now open, with a participation fee of £199, which includes full-board accommodation for the first week and all activities for the remaining weeks.

The Travel With a Purpose 2025 initiative aims to encourage participants to reflect on their motivations and apply their skills to support underserved communities abroad. The October trip to India will involve volunteering at the Bodhi Tree Educational Foundation, where participants will engage in both educational and community projects.

The programme fee covers flights, travel expenses, insurance, visas, vaccines, local SIM cards, and full-board accommodation.

Both initiatives are supported by EY, the Kusuma Trust, Trusted Novus Bank, and the GBC Open Day Fund.

Applications for both programmes are now open, and interested individuals are encouraged to apply early due to limited availability.

For more information, contact Operations Manager Isobel Richmond at isobel@cyecyl.org or 57244000.