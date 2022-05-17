CYE-CYL to hold summer challenge

CYE-CYL is organising a three week Summer Challenge in July and August aimed at 12-15 year old and 16-20 year olds.

CYE-CYL is an acronym for Change your Energy, Change Your Life and pronounced as ‘Cycle’ and CYE-CYL is a charity that was created to provide training and development programmes for young people to live with confidence, drive and ambition.

Each week has a different theme which seeks to maximise exposure to many activities whilst also making it fun, engaging and inspiring for our young people.

Dates are as follows: 16 to 20 year olds, July 12 to 29 and 12 to 15 year olds, August 1 to 19.

The first week is the Outdoor Challenge, where participants enjoy ziplining, mud trails, canoeing, archery, stargazing and much more at a residential in Spain.

During the second week, participants return to Gibraltar and take part in the Innovation Challenge, where they enjoy learning about entrepreneurship and use their creative ideas to raise funds for other local charities in Gibraltar.

This year CYE-CYL is fundraising for Special Needs Action Group (SNAG), The EV Foundation and Women in Need. The third week is the Community Challenge, where participants engage in learning new skills on how to enhance wellbeing through Music, Sports or Art and volunteering within the local community.

Throughout the Summer Challenge, CYE-CYL provide regular sessions in their ‘Feelgood Space’, allowing participants to reflect on their strengths and become more confident as unique individuals.

As a small charity, CYE-CYL charges participants £50 and covers the rest of the costs through the support of their sponsors. This ensures that all young people have equitable access to benefit from CYE-CYL’s activities and key sponsors include EY, GBC Open Day, and Kusuma Trust.

Angelique Linares, Managing Partner, EY Gibraltar said: “The Graduation ceremony is one of the most poignant in some respects because you see the effects it has on the participants and that is what we sign up to. This is about giving these people the skills they need to face life.”

Michelle Tosso, Country Manager, Kusuma trust added: "CYE-CYL has a real impact on the lives of young people and we are delighted to be able to support the Summer Camp for a third year. The skills and experiences that the participants are exposed to during the three weeks are invaluable and the mentors are fantastic role models. Every credit to the participants for choosing to make a positive investment in their own futures."

Paula Latin, Acting CEO, GBC said it is a great pleasure to support the work of CYE-CYL.

“Our younger generation are the future, and ensuring they are equipped emotionally and physically to handle the challenges they will no doubt encounter can only benefit us all,” she said.

“What greater investment can there be, and surely everyone is deserving of an equal opportunity?”

Additional supporters include Trusted Novus Bank and Bassadone Automotive Group.

Christian Bjarlow, CEO at Trusted Novus Bank said: “One of the participants who has been working in the bank for years came to me and said it had been a fantastic experience being with CYE-CYL for the last 3 weeks. The young people come out shining thanks to everyone involved. It is highly appreciated.”

To apply as a participant for the Summer Challenge, visit www.cyecyl.org/apply to download an application form and send to christina@cyecyl.org.