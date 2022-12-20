CYE-CYL to sponsor ‘Travel with a purpose’ programme

Change your Energy, Change Your Life (CYE-CYL) and HelpMeLearnAfrica have announced a new initiative, ‘Travel with a purpose’, aimed at local 18 to 21-year-olds.

Participants in the project will travel to Ghana for 18 days in the summer of 2023, and help build educational facilities in Ada and travel to nearby villages to explore the local culture, cuisine and communities, with 50% of the costs covered by the programme.

This initiative aims to combine the self-development work that drives CYE-CYL with the work carried out by Help Me Learn Africa for the development of underserved communities.

CYE-CYL’s mission is to inspire participants to act with purpose in everything they do, encouraging them to feel they can make a difference in the world, in and outside of Gibraltar.

“After seeing participants serve their local community, we feel the next step is to carry said purposeful action abroad, taking the same innovation and hard work that has proven so fruitful here at home, to Ghana,” a spokesperson for CYE-CYL said.

Louise Barea, the founder of HelpmelearnAfrica, said that “CYE-CYL has been supporting Help Me Learn Africa since day one, so when their team approached me about a potential collaboration, I was thrilled.”

“I thought it would be a great idea to have two charities working alongside each other to help underserved communities”

Navin Mayani, Chairman of CYE-CYL, said “we believe that this experience will not only positively influence the energy of the volunteers we take, but also that of the locals we serve.”

“Travel with a purpose is not only a chance to volunteer abroad, but an opportunity for our participants to learn how they can change their own lives, by learning from a community so vastly different from our own.”

Thanks to the generous support of their sponsors and in order to provide equal and equitable access to this opportunity, CYE-CYL announced that they will be funding 1 or 2 scholarships.

To register an interest, please e-mail: christina@cyecyl.org by Friday December 23, 2022.