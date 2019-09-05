CYE-CYL’s Summer Challenge is ‘amazing’ experience for youngsters
A group of 25 youngsters last week graduated from the CYE-CYL Summer Challenge after an intense three-week programme. The graduation ceremony was held at Grand Battery House last week and was attended by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo who handed out the certificates and pledged £20,000 to the charity. He said he looks forward to...
