Daily visits to ERS allowed as from next week

Visitors will be able to see their loved ones in Elderly Residential Services daily as from next week, the Gibraltar Government announced on Friday.

With Covid cases gradually decreasing restrictions are easing for visits to ERS, and as from this Monday visits have increased from one designated visitor per week to one designated visitor per day at all ERS sites.

“This decision has been based on the absence of positive cases amongst residents and/or staff and the decreasing prevalence of the virus in the community,” the Government said.

The Government added those visiting ERS sites will have to follow strict procedures to reduce the risk of transmission and visits will be permitted as long as there are no confirmed positive cases in ERS sites.

“In the event that a positive Covid-19 case is detected, visiting in that particular site will be suspended until the situation is resolved,” the Government said.

“PPE must always continue to be worn indoors constantly, and social distancing must always be maintained between different social bubbles.”

“Visitors must contact their particular residential floor in order to book their visit in advance of the allocated visiting times.”

“Visits will be allowed daily between 1 pm and 6 pm.”

The rules include that only one designated visitor will be allowed to visit during the day and the designated visitor can be changed from one day to another.

Visitors will also require a lateral flow test at the entrance at each visit and any visitors with a positive lateral flow test will require a diagnostic test, which will be taken on site by ERS.

“Visitors will be required to answer the questionnaire prior to each visit, for any symptoms identified by the questionnaire, the visitor will be required to book a diagnostic test via the Covid-19 Drive Thru,” the Government said.

“All visitors must provide proof of receipt of, at least, one dose of a Covid-19 vaccination in order to be allowed in to any ERS site during visiting times.”

“If the visitor has only had one dose of the vaccine, there must be a gap of no more than 14 days between the first dose of vaccine and visit.”

“Non-vaccinated visitors will be allowed to see their loved ones in the external communal areas in the respective site.”

The Government added this procedure will be under constant review and will be amended according to the prevalence of the virus in the community, in order to provide the ERS residents with a safe system to enjoy the visits of their families and friends.

“We urge families to remain vigilant at all times and thank them for their ongoing support and cooperation with this,” the Government said.