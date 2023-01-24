Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 24th Jan, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Daisy Davis launches her self-improvement book

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Guest Contributor
23rd January 2023

By Elena Scialtiel

Daisy Davis launched her debut non-fiction book ‘Dare to follow your dreams. How to have the life you’ve always dreamed of’ at the John Mackintosh Hall last Thursday.

Daisy is a qualified counsellor and mindfulness coach currently training towards her licence in life coaching and neuro-linguistic programming, as well as a volunteer with The Happiness Foundation.

In her speech, she told an anecdote from one of her recent interviews: the journalist asked her, as a case scenario, what her advice was for a woman who’d decide, as an adult, to go to med school, while raising her young family and perhaps working her day job, and what career prospects will be once she graduates later in life.

Daisy replied that her advice to this hypothetical person is to never give up, and when the journalist insisted, for argument’s sake, that it was going to be hard and disheartening, she reiterated that the woman in question was to never ever give up, perhaps seeking support from her husband or parents, while staying focused on her purpose.

Never give up is Daisy’s mantra, and at this point she reminded her audience of the touching story of the junior team and their young coach who got trapped in a cave a few years ago in Thailand, after a sudden tidal rise.

The world watched with bated breath, except for a bunch of wilful divers who didn’t give up hope and ingenuity, and managed to swim into the cave and return the children to safety, despite having been warned by experts that it was going to be impossible, just because nobody had never tried, let alone succeeded in, such a stunt before.

The lesson that Daisy draws from this is: “If something has never been done before, then be the first to do it.”

Sitting next to her editor Vanessa Byrne of Oxygène Communications, Daisy spoke about the ‘rollercoaster of emotions’ that accompanied the genesis and development of her book: she definitely wanted to write it, and publish it, because she’s driven to help others in all the ways she can, so jotting it down was the easy part.

Then, concern hit when she reviewed and edited it.

“There were times when I thought ‘this is fantastic’ and others when I wondered who would read it, and the expectations of actually putting it out there scared me,” she said.

Nevertheless, she didn’t give up and completed her project as her pursuit of happiness and self-growth, a continuous process that strives for perfection all life long, and always leaves room for improvement, no matter what one’s age or circumstances are.

“I don’t have all the answers,” she admitted, because life is a journey of self-betterment, and it is important to keep asking yourself the right questions, in order to identify what you really want and then go for it, with self-worth and positive attitude.

She rounded up her speech with heartfelt thanks to her husband for his support, her parents for having raised her to chase her dreams, and with a nod to her children who unfortunately were unable to attend.

Most Read

Local News

Spanish man hit by lorry tailgate dies from injuries

Wed 18th Jan, 2023

Brexit

EU pushes back launch date for automated border controls

Mon 23rd Jan, 2023

Local News

easyJet pulls out of Gib/Edinburgh route

Thu 19th Jan, 2023

Brexit

CM sets out stark reality of Brexit for British passport holders

Mon 16th Jan, 2023

Brexit

‘We’re very close to the deal’ on Gibraltar - Albares

Wed 18th Jan, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd January 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Face and Body Art Association holds annual Christmas competition

24th January 2023

Features
Kitchen Studios host first exhibition in Fine Arts

23rd January 2023

Features
Chloe Martinez releases first single from debut album ‘To me from me’

23rd January 2023

Features
Angela Traverso wins Mrs Gibraltar Classic 2022

20th January 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023