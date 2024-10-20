DanAn Truong wins Round the Rock race

Sunday morning saw the GAAA organize the first standalone race of the competitive road runners season, following the warm-up 5km earlier in October. This race was initiatlly advertised as compulsory for those wishing to be eligible for selection for the European Cross Country Championship Gibraltar team. As the first major race of the year, it promised tough competition for those able to attend.

For some, especially those selected for the Triathlon team competing in the World Championships just the day before in Torremolinos, it proved to be a race too many, causing them to miss out on a possible chance to be seen for eligibility for team selection.

An earlier-than-usual start saw runners gather at Campion Park, with a cool breeze ensuring they wouldn’t have to face the persistent heat that had continued into late October on the Rock. The early start also ensured even less traffic than usual.

For once, Campion Park was being shared with another event, as the crafts street market set up stalls nearby.

With female participation numbers still low, the presence of athletes like Kim Baglietto offered some encouragement. Last season’s women’s champion, she was looking to repeat her previous success.

Among those missing on the day was last spring’s Round the Rock race winner, along with other recent cross-country team selections. Notably absent were Robert Matto and Arnold Rogers, two runners who had been expected to compete.

A small field turned out for the race, with numbers significantly below those seen in recent years. Organizers indicated that although the race had been advertised as compulsory for selection eligibility, due to circumstances preventing some runners from attending—and since the race was more of a guide than part of the official selection process—other races would also be considered for selection.

About thirty runners took part, starting off slowly before the front runners began to distance themselves from those lagging behind.

The race saw DanAn Truong finish first, with a lead of about 100 meters ahead of the runner-up. Having started to pull ahead by the eastern side of the Rock, he maintained his pace. Surprisingly, Richard Blagg fell behind, finishing less than 50 meters ahead of the first female runner to cross the line.

As expected, Kim Baglietto dominated the women’s category, finishing in the top ten overall and as the first female, with a substantial lead of several minutes.

This race, a guide for cross-country team selection, will also serve as an indicator for this year’s domestic road running league. DanAn, who has consistently placed within the top ten over the past year, is seen as a strong contender to challenge at the top. His latest victory is an example of what can be expected this season. However, the slower finish compared to spring’s Round the Rock race—which was several minutes faster—alongside the smaller field, with about 12 fewer participants than the last race, may raise some concerns.

