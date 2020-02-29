Danny Richards and Jamie Reed win second British Forces Gibraltar Resilience Games

British Forces Gibraltar recently hosted its second annual Resilience Games in Devil’s Tower Camp with Cpl Danny Richards and AB Jamie Reed scooping the top prize.

The athletes competed in various athletic events in a test of physical strength and mental resilience.

Comprising of 12 two-person tri-service teams, encompassing same sex and mixed pairs, the event saw friends and colleagues pair up to fight for the winning title.

The first workout saw the athletes compete in an eight minute AMRAP, (As Many Rounds As Possible), taking it in turns to complete two power cleans, three front squats, four shoulder to overhead press and five burpees over bar (50kg for males, 30kg for females).

Cpl Danny Richards and AB Jamie Reed completed 16 full rounds and five reps, closely followed by Cpl Sean Simmonds and LCpl Matthew Hall who completed 15 full rounds and 10 reps.

The second workout saw athletes given just 20 minutes to complete six rounds (three rounds each) of the following: 10 cal ski erg, 10 kettlebell swings (24/16kg), 10 hand release push ups and 10 sit ups with 5kg plate. This workout tested athletes’ endurance and speed.

All teams completed the workout in under 13 minutes, with Cpl Simmonds and LCpl Hall completing the fastest in 07 min10 sec.

Making the most of the Gibraltar sunshine, as well as testing their push/pull strength, the third workout saw teams having to drag an 110kg bag between them for one length of the astroturf pitch at DTC. As soon as the bag crossed the line, they went straight into performing 100 box jumps, not so easy when the jelly legs kicked in. Adopting different strategies and techniques, teams finished within seconds of each other.

This time it was a speedy performance from Majors Nick Kemp and Phil Godsiff who finished in 03 min 35 sec.

The fourth workout was split into two parts. Firstly, each team member had five mins to set a three Rep Max (RM) of three power cleans, three front squats and three shoulder to overhead press, where the bar could not touch the floor between the movements.

Cpl Simmonds and LCpl Hall flew straight to the top of the scoreboard with an impressive team total of 170kg.

Lastly, teams had five mins to complete as many 3m high-wall ball shots (8kg/6kg), alternating between each other. Close on the scoreboard, but a powerful performance once again from Cpl Simmonds and LCpl Hall who came out top with 151 wall balls.

The closing workout saw teams complete a 325m inner lap carrying a power bag between them (30kg for male teams, 25kg for mixed teams and 20kg for female teams). On crossing the line, they then had to complete 10 synchronised air squats. A 500m outer lap with power bag then followed, and once again 10 synchronised air squats. A final 325m inner lap with power bag and the last 10 synchronised air squats saw an end to this rigorous workout.

With only seconds difference between teams, first place went to Cpl Richards and AB Reed with a time of 05 min 32 sec.

Runners Up in the event were Cpl Simmonds and LCpl Hall, with Maj Kemp and Maj Godsiff in third place.

Commodore Tim Henry, Commander British Forces Gibraltar, presented the winners trophies and prizes, congratulating all entrants on their “superhuman efforts”.