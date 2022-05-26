Dapper Riders raise £14,000 for Movember and Cancer Relief

The roads rumbled with the sound of polished motorcycles adorned with sharp dressed gentleman and lady riders this Sunday, for the biggest event on the Gibraltarian motorcycle calendar.

Dapper Riders Gibraltar raised £5,908 for the Movember Foundation as part of the Gentleman’s Ride as well as another £8,053 for Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

Overall, £13,961 was raised, with donating still coming in, making it the ride’s most successful year yet.

Some 115 motorcycles filled John Mackintosh Square just after midday, beating last year’s record of 82 riders.

From here, riders filled the streets of Gibraltar as they moved in unison for the highly anticipated Round the Rock Ride.

Ocean Village was the final destination where riders were greeted by the Cancer Relief Gibraltar team and the sound of Bob and The Boys.

“This would not have been possible without organisers, sponsors, riders and the donating public working together with, and in support of, these great causes,” said one of the organisers.

“I’d like to express our massive appreciation to everybody who helps continue to make the event a success and also to Cancer Relief Gibraltar for supporting the event on Sunday. It is amazing what people can accomplish when we make helping each other our number one priority.”

Prizes on the day were presented in Ocean Village by Mayor of Gibraltar, Christian Santos, with Jonathan Trinidad winning the prize for Most Money Raised and Best Facial Hair.

Rob Chapman won Most Dapper Gent and Vivian Pizarro won Most Dapper Lady.

Furthest Travelled went to Alberto Ramos all the way from Ceuta.

Kenneth Scaniglia blew everybody away with his Honda c90 that won Best Custom Build and finally Patrick Francis won the Clive Crisp Sr Award for Best Classic motorcycle with his Norton. To follow Dapper Riders Gibraltar, find out more information about who they are or donate to either of the charities they support, visit www.dapperridersgibraltar.com

To find out more about who Movember and Cancer Relief are and what they do visit https://movember.com or www.cancerrelief.gi