Dara Ó Briain to perform new show in Gibraltar

Comedian Dara Ó Briain will be in Gibraltar this October performing his new show ‘So Where Were We?’ at St Michael’s Cave.

Organisers Gib Media said Mr Ó Briain is one of the UK and Ireland’s favourite stand-up comedians and television presenters.

He is best known for hosting shows like Mock The Week, Robot Wars, Three Men in a Boat, Stargazing Live and the documentary ‘Dara Ó Briain Meets Stephen Hawking’, all on BBC Television.

He also currently hosts Comedy Central’s hit gameshow Blockbusters.

At the end of his last tour, he had performed the show ‘Voice Of Reason’ 180 times, over two years across 20 countries, from Auckland to Reykjavik, from Moscow to New York, and by March 2020 he was “ready for a break”.

He's back on tour, and said he will never stop again.

In his new show 'So, Where Were We?’ Dara will hardly mention the last few years of the Covid pandemic, and instead, he will fire out the usual mix of stories, one-liners, audience messing and tripping over his words by talking too quickly because he's so giddy to be back in front of a crowd.

The show ‘So Where Were We?’ will be held on Friday, October 13, at St Michael’s Cave.

Tickets are priced at £35 and will be released tomorrow (Friday, February 10) at 11am on www.buytickets.gi