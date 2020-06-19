Darts facilities will reopen
The Gibraltar Darts Association will reopen its doors after three long months with the sport at a near standstill. The George Federico Darts Hall at the Europa Point Complex will be back in use with limited numbers allowed. The first session is expected this weekend where a limited number of youth players from the youth...
