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Mon 28th Sep, 2026

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Sports

Darts head to Faroe Island got WDF Europe Cup

By Stephen Ignacio
27th September 2026

Gibraltar Darts is about to head off to the Faroe Islands to participate in the WDF Europe Cup.

They will take part in the Open & Ladies categories. This is the first Ladies Team representing Gibraltar Darts since 2006.

The teams are;
OPEN: Darren Olivero (Manager), Nico Bado (Captain), Juan Carlos Muñoz, Ethan Pulham, Kirei Walker

LADIES: Helen Olivero (Manager), Erika Ward (Captain), Isabel Dominguez Heras, Bryanna Tosso, Tarika Ward.

They will play in Team Events as well as Singles and Pairs.

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