Second defeat for under 17s against Greece

Gibraltar’s U17 side suffered a 4-2 defeat to Greece in their second UEFA U17 Championship qualifying match, although they produced a much-improved performance after going two goals behind early in the match.

Greece took control inside the opening half-hour, with Lucas Veridiano opening the scoring in the 21st minute before Georgios Tentolouris doubled their advantage three minutes later.

Gibraltar responded before the interval, with Lucas Hill De Oliveira reducing the deficit in the 38th minute to give Gibraltar a lifeline going into the break.

Greece restored its two-goal advantage five minutes into the second half when Vassilis Alexandro Hinz made it 3-1. Gibraltar, however, refused to let the match slip away and Liam Payas pulled another goal back in the 56th minute.

The goal gave Gibraltar renewed hope and left the match finely poised, with the score remaining 3-2 for more than 20 minutes.

Greece eventually put the result beyond doubt when Christos Kakalis scored in the 78th minute to make it 4-2.

Despite the defeat, Gibraltar’s two goals represented a significant improvement from their opening match of the qualifying group, when they were beaten 4-0 by Iceland.

Gibraltar remain without a point after their opening two matches, while Greece recorded their first victory of the qualifying campaign.

The result leaves Gibraltar with one final match in the Round 1 group, against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday.