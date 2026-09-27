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Sun 27th Sep, 2026

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Sports

Malta Rugby defeats Gibraltar in international friendly

Image courtesy Gibraltar Rugby

By Stephen Ignacio
27th September 2026

Gibraltar Rugby's preparations for its debut in the Rugby Europe Conference started this weekend with a defeat at the hands of recently promoted Malta.

The latter, playing with its first eleven in preparation for its own campaign in the higher tier of the Conference, came away 28-17 winners in what was a competitive match played in Chiswick, England.

Gibraltar will play its first official competitive international in a Rugby Europe tournament next month, when it makes its debut against Cyprus.

Gibraltar Team

Malta Team

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