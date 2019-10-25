Darts - Men fall at first hurdle
The 2019 World Masters was fraught with difficulties after numerous players from around the world turned up without registering. This led to the initial draw having to be redone to the criticism of many present. The tournament which has the likes of Wesley Harms, Richard Veenstra, Jim Williams, Martin Adams, Andy Hamilton and Jeff Smith...
