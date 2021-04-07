Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Darts ‘non-official’ tournament scheduled for this Friday

By Stephen Ignacio
7th April 2021

The Gibraltar Darts Association will return to competitive activity this week with a “non-official” tournament.
The sport which has been at a relative standstill due to restrictions on gatherings, the use of the facilities as the Nightingale hospital and later as the venue for the Rumble on the Rock was given approval from the GSLA to organize this tournament which provides a way of seeing their path forward. In a very near future a league would commence said an official announcement this week, although changes on how competitions are organised are envisaged as the association looks at implementing covid-19 guidelines.
This week’s tournament will only be allowed to have sixteen players permitted inside the George Federico Hall, therefore format and timings will be adapted depending on how many players register. In the event that there are more than 16 players registered, different times will be allocated to groups competing. Spectators will not be permitted and losers will be required to leave the venue after they chalk their next match available on the board they lost. This one key social change which has been forced upon the association due to the ongoing public health restrictions.

