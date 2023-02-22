Darts success in Andalucia

There was success for Gibraltar darts in the Andalusian darts circuit with Dyson Parody reaching the finals and team 501 providing what has been described as an impressive performance in three events.

“Dynamite Dyson” was to reach the final of Andalucia Open Singles and becoming the singles runner up in a close final losing 4-5.

Gibraltar was also represented by the a 501 Darts Team.

In a media statement released by the Gibraltar Darts Association it reported:

“The Andalusian Darts championship has come to a thrilling end, with local darts team 501 A showing an impressive performance in three events.

“In the pairs event, with 128 participants, Craig Galliano and Nico Bado emerged victorious, while Justin Hewitt and Sean Negrette were the runners-up for a second consecutive year. The championship doubles title was earned by 13-year-old Nico Bado and his cousin Craig Galliano.

“Justin Hewitt and Sean Negrette also deserve recognition for their impressive performance in the competition. Although they didn’t manage to win the tournament, making it to the final is still a remarkable achievement.

“In the team event, with 128 participants, Justin Hewitt, Craig Galliano, Sean Negrette, Nico Bado and Dylan Duo Snr were the runners-up.

“In the Andalusian Federation singles championship, with 128 participants, Justin Hewitt placed third, Craig Galliano was a quarter-finalist, Sean Negrette and Nico Bado reached the last 16.

“Team 501 B, consisting of Nicky Cumbo, K Olivero, Daryl Vassallo and Shane Martinez, also performed well.

“Craig, Nico and Justin have now earned their places to take part in the Andalusian Federation of Darts team at this year’s Spanish Darts National Championship. As always, they have made Gibraltar proud and flown the Team 501 flag high. Congratulations to them all!

“Team 501 President Dylan Duo expressed immense satisfaction with the team’s performance over the duration of the tournament. He praised the talent of the young players involved, indicating that they are likely to remain major contenders in the years to come.”

“The tournament was a resounding success for Team 501, with the young players displaying their prowess throughout the competition. Their impressive displays showcased their abilities and established them as future icons in the sport. Team 501 have laid the foundations for continued success and will remain a major force in the years ahead.”