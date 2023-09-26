Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 26th Sep, 2023

Darts team confirmed for November

By Stephen Ignacio
26th September 2023

The Gib Darts Association confirmed teams for the upcoming Junior Darts Corporation World Cup, scheduled to take place in Gibraltar this November.
“These exceptional players have earned their spots through their outstanding skills, securing a place in the top 8 of our local youth rankings.”
Team Gibraltar A
1. Nico Bado
2. Nicky Fortunato
3. Dylan Duo
4. Tarika Ward

Team Gibraltar B
1. Jaxsen Ramirez
2. Leon Martinez
3. Shane Martinez
4. Colin Torres

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to these talented individuals for earning the honour of representing Gibraltar on the international stage. This promises to be an exciting tournament, and we look forward to cheering on our young darts champions in November!”

