Darts traditional turkey shoot

Darts completed its 2025 calendar of events with the traditional Christmas Tournament – The Turkey Shoot. This event is played in a Blind Pairs format where the pairs are randomly drawn. All matches are played as Best of five.

A total of twenty-two players registered for the event, with eleven pairs drawn.

“Festivities commenced with Christmas music playing in the background; 3 preliminary matches were played followed by the quarter finals; all bar one match were won with a 3-0 scoreline.”

The Semi-Finals were described as a “much closer affairs and both played on Stage.”

In the semis the pairing of Nico BAdo and Ollie Pratts along with Ethan Pulham and Thomas Neale were to succeed stepping to the finals.

Nico Bado / Ollie Pratts 3 – 1 Kirei Walker / Colin Torres Jr

Richard Wakefield / Aidan Santos 2 – 3 Ethan Pulham / Thomas Neale

“The final (also played on stage) saw some great scoring including 2 x 180’s from Nico Bado and one from Ethan Pulham, with Nico Bado and Ollie Pratts emerging victorious with a 3 -1 scoreline.”

As is traditional all four finalists were presented with a Turkey and went home with a big smile.

180’s: Nico Bado x 2, Ethan Pulham x 1