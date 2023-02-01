Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 1st Feb, 2023

Darts update

By Stephen Ignacio
1st February 2023

The GDA super league will be commencing in February, this is a individuals league which will be split into 2 divisions.
For those interested in participating please get in contact with Dylan or Bado Snr to enter.
The entry fee is £20 per player & the closing date is the on 31st January (open to all members).
The super league will take place every Tuesday and play will commence at 8:30.
In the meantime the rankings competitions have continued the latest rankings published are: (see tables)

