Daryanani discusses Morocco transport links with MCA

The Minister for Business and Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, met with Ali Doussi, the spokesman of the Moroccan Community Association, to discuss ongoing efforts to re-establish air and sea links with Morocco.

The meeting comes after the Moroccan community demonstrated in John Mackintosh Square last Friday to call on the Moroccan Government to reopen the kingdom’s links with Gibraltar.

“The Moroccan community is an integral part of the Gibraltarian family and they have been having an extremely difficult time in visiting family in Morocco during the pandemic,” Mr Daryanani said.

“The Government is engaging with Royal Air Maroc and other commercial entities in trying to establish sea and air links.”

“The continuing lockdown in Morocco has complicated the situation even further.”

“I reassured Mr Doussi that the Government will continue working to achieve air and sea links with Morocco very soon.”