Date set for Gibraltar International Drama Festival 2024

The 67th Gibraltar International Drama Festival 2024 will take place in March, between Monday 11 and Saturday 16, Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced on behalf of the Ministry of Culture.

All performances will take place at the Ince’s Hall Theatre, with tickets on sale at £10 for each performance session, £15 for the Gala Night, and £40 for a season ticket (£25 to students).

The programme is as follows.

Monday March 11 – 7pm

1. Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: ‘William & The World’, a Children’s Play by Julian Felice (U).

2. Theatre Makers presents: ‘My Second Best Bed, a Light Drama by Barry Syder (U).

Tuesday March 12 - 7pm

1. Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: ‘All Of Us’, a Feminist Ensemble Piece by Julian Felice (15+).

2. Theatre Makers presents: ‘Bull’, a Black Comedy by Mike Bartlett (15+).

Wednesday March 13 – 7pm

1. Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: ‘The almost complete works of William Shakespeare’, a Comedy by The Reduced Shakespeare Company (PG).

2. GAMPA presents: ‘What I (Don’t) Know About Autism’, a Dramedy by Jody O’Neill (PG).

Thursday March 14 – 7pm

1. The Magazine Studio Theatre presents: ‘For the Love Of’, a Black Comedy by Hannah Mifsud (15+).

2. Westside School Gibraltar presents: ‘Medusa’, a Serious Drama Performance in the style of Physical Theatre by Eva de Vincenzi, Ayla Santos Pizarro, Rodrigo Ribeiro, Chloe Read and Anna Richardson (15+)

3. MCSL Company presents: ‘On the Dotted Line’, a Comedy/Drama by A. P. Chekhov (15+)

Friday March 15 – 7pm

1. Gibraltar College BTEC Acting presents: ‘The Trial (An Extract)’, a Drama by Steven Berkoff (12+).

2. Sotogrande Players presents: ‘Noses Off’, a Farce/Comedy by Don Zolidis (14+).

3. Dramatis Personae presents: ‘Fanboy’, a Drama by Joe Sellman-Leave (15+).

Saturday March 16 – 7pm

Gala Night – The Festival Gala Night will include the top two plays as well as the overall winner. The awards ceremony will follow the staging of plays.

Tickets for the festival will be on sale via www.buytickets.gi as from Monday 29th January 2024.

For any queries, please contact GCS’ Events Department via email info@culture.gi or on Tel. 20067236.