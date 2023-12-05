Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 5th Dec, 2023

Features

Date set for GibTalks 2024

Archive image by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
5th December 2023

Gibtalks will return to the John Mackintosh Hall on Saturday, February 3, 2024, organised by a collaboration between Gibraltar Cultural Services and teacher and playwright Julian Felice.

Based on the format of the successful TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) series of talks, GibTalks will see a range of local speakers deliver 15 minute talks on a broad spectrum of subjects with the aim of focusing on the anecdotal, the personal and the light-hearted as opposed to heavy-going academics and agendas.

A spokesperson for the organisers said that the speakers will represent a cross-section of the community and will help to make up a rich and varied programme.

In addition, there will be four Vox Pop talks of 10 minutes duration in which speakers will be able to speak on any topics they wish (within guidelines), all in keeping with the event’s aim to promote debate and discussion among the local community.

These will complement the regular 15 minute slots for invited speakers, the shortlist for which has already been finalised.

For any queries, please email gibtalks@hotmail.com or contact GCS’ Events Department via email info@culture.gi or on Tel. 20067236.

