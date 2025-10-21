Dates announced for 69th Gibraltar International Drama Festival

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced that the 69th Gibraltar International Drama Festival will take place at the Ince’s Hall Theatre from Monday March 23 to Saturday March 28, 2026.

The festival is open to all drama groups, with entries adjudicated by a member of the Guild of Drama Adjudicators UK. Non-competitive entries will also be accepted.

The group awarded Best Play will receive a £1,000 cash prize. Other awards include Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director. As a member of the National Drama Festival Association, the Gibraltar International Drama Festival offers participants the opportunity to qualify for the National Drama Festival UK. A bursary will be made available should the winning play qualify.

Each participating group will receive a small grant to assist with production expenses.

Applications can be submitted via an online form at culture.gi/forms. The deadline for entries is Monday December 15, 2025.

For more information, contact the Gibraltar Cultural Services Events Department at info@culture.gi or call 20067236.