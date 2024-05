The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) has announced that the annual Gibraltar Fair will take place at the Admiral Rooke Site, Queensway, from Friday 23 To Saturday 31 August, 2024.

The fair will once again aim to provide a wide range of attractions and activities to entertain visitors of all ages.

The events are being organised by the SDGG with Gibraltar Cultural Services’ assistance and works on the site will commence shortly.