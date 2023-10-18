Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 18th Oct, 2023

Daughter and Parent Basketball Fun Day

By Stephen Ignacio
18th October 2023

The now traditional “Daughter and Parent Fun Day” organised annually by GABBA in aid of the Breast Cancer Support fund will be held this Friday at the Tercentenary Sports Hall from 6:00 to 7:15 pm.
The session, where all present are invited to participate in various activities, will be led by GABBA’s Director of Women’s Basketball, Monica Brown. It is open to all, regardless of whether they are members of GABBA or not. Participants are requested to wear pink or white.
A participation fee of £2, preferably in cash, will be collected and GABBA will match the final total and donate it to Breast Cancer Support.

