Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 24th Dec, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Dave Jarvis Memorial Tournament

By Gabriella Peralta
24th December 2019

The first Dave Jarvis Memorial Tournament was held recently and will be an annual event with the winner’s name being engraved on the shield.
Originally over 40 entries, a few had to drop out due to illness or work commitments but a good turnout nonetheless.
In the top part of the draw Jake Bell played very well until defeated by Jesse Ignacio, one of Gibraltar’s strongest Men players who then lost in the semi-final to Kharim Robles, our top ranked player.
In the bottom half of the draw David Wadsworth found some form and went through to the quarter final where he met Novo Sarafimoski, losing to him 2-5.
Another on form player was Khloe Fox who knocked out some strong opposition on the way to the semi-final where she lost to Novo.
The final, between Kharim and Novo was a fairly tense affair with the players for the most part going frame for frame and Novo finally clinching it at 7-6. Winner received £200, runner-up £100, 3rd £45, 4th £25.
During the tournament money was raised for Gibraltar Cancer Relief and £79 was raised.
A great tournament in honour of a great man and great pool player. Thank you to all the organisers and those that helped out on the day and Premier Cue Sports for sponsoring the Shield

Most Read

Local News

Sex offender gets another chance at parole after court ruling

Mon 23rd Dec, 2019

Local News

January technical meeting between Gibraltar, UK and Spain ahead of Brexit

Mon 23rd Dec, 2019

UK/Spain News

In the Strait of Gibraltar, EU drug officials find worrying trends

Tue 10th Dec, 2019

Local News

Govt dismisses lottery rumours

Thu 19th Dec, 2019

Local News

Pedestrian in serious condition following runway traffic accident

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th December 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Lions sneak through into top six

24th December 2019

Local News
GFA set for major restructure

10th December 2019

Sports
A sleepover at Governor’s residence for Special Olympic silver medalist Julian De las Heras

7th December 2019

Sports
Rolling By - Red & White supplement feature

7th December 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019