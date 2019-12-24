The first Dave Jarvis Memorial Tournament was held recently and will be an annual event with the winner’s name being engraved on the shield.

Originally over 40 entries, a few had to drop out due to illness or work commitments but a good turnout nonetheless.

In the top part of the draw Jake Bell played very well until defeated by Jesse Ignacio, one of Gibraltar’s strongest Men players who then lost in the semi-final to Kharim Robles, our top ranked player.

In the bottom half of the draw David Wadsworth found some form and went through to the quarter final where he met Novo Sarafimoski, losing to him 2-5.

Another on form player was Khloe Fox who knocked out some strong opposition on the way to the semi-final where she lost to Novo.

The final, between Kharim and Novo was a fairly tense affair with the players for the most part going frame for frame and Novo finally clinching it at 7-6. Winner received £200, runner-up £100, 3rd £45, 4th £25.

During the tournament money was raised for Gibraltar Cancer Relief and £79 was raised.

A great tournament in honour of a great man and great pool player. Thank you to all the organisers and those that helped out on the day and Premier Cue Sports for sponsoring the Shield