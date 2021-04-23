Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

David Beckham leads global vaccine drive along with charity Unicef

Screengrab issued by Unicef of David Beckham who has partnered with charity Unicef to lead a global vaccination drive. Beckham, a goodwill ambassador for the charity, said that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has "reminded us about the power of vaccines".

By Press Association
By Emily Chudy, PA

David Beckham has partnered with charity Unicef to lead a global vaccination drive.

Beckham, a goodwill ambassador for the charity, said that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has “reminded us about the power of vaccines”.

In a video released ahead of World Immunisation Week, the former footballer urged families to ensure that their children are receiving routine vaccines to protect them against diseases such as diphtheria, measles and polio.

“In the last year, Covid-19 has shown us how much we take for granted but it has also reminded us about the power of vaccines,” Beckham said.

“Vaccines work, saving millions of lives every year. I have learned through my work with Unicef just how important they are for the health of our loved ones.

“Too many children around the world don’t get the routine vaccines they need to be safe from deadly diseases.”

Beckham will be joined by other celebrities including Orlando Bloom, Olivia Colman and Jessie Ware, who will be taking part in a series of online conversations about vaccines.

Henrietta Fore, Unicef executive director, said: “People all over the world are now getting a Covid-19 vaccine or anxiously awaiting the moment when they will.

“Whereas today we all know Covid-19 vaccines are the best hope we have of resuming our normal lives, what remains ‘normal’ for far too many children all over the world is no access to vaccines for any preventable diseases whatsoever.

“This not a ‘normal’ to which we should return.”

As part of the vaccine drive, the charity’s partners will be donating 1 dollar (around 72p) for every like, share or comment on social media posts mentioning “Unicef” and using the hashtag #VaccinesWork until the end of April.

