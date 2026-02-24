Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 24th Feb, 2026

David Chevasco showcases memoirs, poems and latest collection

By Chronicle Staff
24th February 2026

Gibraltarian writer David Chevasco presented three of his books at the Fine Arts Gallery on Monday evening at an event that included readings from the texts.

The first book, Six Memoirs of a Childhood in Gibraltar, which was published in 2024, is a collection of six semi-autobiographical short stories set in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Each story is about 1,000 words and includes glossaries and comprehension exercises for English learners.

The next, The Early Poems of a Travelling Gibraltarian, was also published in 2024 and features poems written between 1996 and 2006 across Gibraltar, the UK, Italy and La Línea.

The collection includes poems in English, Spanish and Italian, with early illustrations by the author’s mother, Karen.

The final book, Observations of Asia, of Weakness and of Home, was published in December last year and explores themes of travel in Asia, illness and recovery, family tributes and connections to Gibraltar and Andalucía.

It includes Spanish-language haikus influenced by Japanese style.

Mr Chevasco, a university lecturer who lives and works in Japan, is in Gibraltar for three weeks accompanying Japanese students on the University of Gibraltar’s study-abroad programme.

