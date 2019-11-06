Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 6th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

David Wilson new coach at Manchester 62

By Stephen Ignacio
5th November 2019

David Wilson, former national team head coach has been signed by Manchester 62 as their new Head Coach.
Wilson started the season with Bruno’s Magpies but was surprisingly removed although the side had enjoyed a bright start in the league topping the table at one point.
He joins Manchester 62 where he takes over the role left vacant by the departure of another former national team coach Jeff Wood.
Manchester 62 face crucial matches after the international break which could see them go into the top six for the final two rounds of the league. A young side focusing on developing home grown talent, Manchester 62 have surprised by challenging in mid table and seeing greater support towards the club’s venture back into the development of local football instead of trying to compete against the top sides whose financial superiority has seen others challenging falter in the financial stakes. A reason the club indicated had led to their relegation two season’s ago.
Dave Wilson is expected to follow the club’s policies into the future, known for his interest in developing local players.

Most Read

Local News

Govt rejects ban on working from home due to tax treaty

Tue 5th Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Eastern side rockfall causes day-long road closure

Sat 2nd Nov, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar/Spain tax treaty ‘makes no legal concessions on sovereignty’ – Sir Peter Caruana

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Local News

Port tests new facility for Gibraltar's 'no deal' Brexit ferry

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
David Wilson new coach at Manchester 62

5th November 2019

Sports
Ribas gets squad together as tough choice expected in selection

5th November 2019

Sports
Defeat for Boca adds to their woes

5th November 2019

Sports
Moira Gomez chosen to represent Netball Europe in INF Development Group

4th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019