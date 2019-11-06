David Wilson new coach at Manchester 62

David Wilson, former national team head coach has been signed by Manchester 62 as their new Head Coach.

Wilson started the season with Bruno’s Magpies but was surprisingly removed although the side had enjoyed a bright start in the league topping the table at one point.

He joins Manchester 62 where he takes over the role left vacant by the departure of another former national team coach Jeff Wood.

Manchester 62 face crucial matches after the international break which could see them go into the top six for the final two rounds of the league. A young side focusing on developing home grown talent, Manchester 62 have surprised by challenging in mid table and seeing greater support towards the club’s venture back into the development of local football instead of trying to compete against the top sides whose financial superiority has seen others challenging falter in the financial stakes. A reason the club indicated had led to their relegation two season’s ago.

Dave Wilson is expected to follow the club’s policies into the future, known for his interest in developing local players.