Davis Jarvis Memorial sees 37 entrants
The GPA Academy was buzzing last Saturday with 37 entrants for The Dave Jarvis Memorial Tournament. Officials explained, “Dave, who was well known throughout the pool community and was a great ambassador for the sport, sadly passed away in 2018. An annual tournament is now held in his memory, although unfortunately, due to Covid, was...
