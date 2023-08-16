Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 16th Aug, 2023

Day in the life: Lifeguards Part 1

Photos by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
16th August 2023

As the bathing season continues to draw thousands of beachgoers each week, the Chronicle spoke to Gibraltar’s lifeguards who ensure the beaches and pools safer this summer. This is the first of a three part series and today Chronicle reporter Eyleen Gomez focuses on Sandy Bay, Catalan Bay and Eastern Beach. All of Gibraltar’s beaches...

