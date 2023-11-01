Day two - Hockey youth get second bite

Gibraltar’s Under 17 youth national women’s hockey squad were to have a second bite at the apple on Tuesday as they played against Gowerton School once again.

Following their convincing 4-0 victory on Sunday Tuesday’s match was always due to be a tighter affair with the visitors more prepared.

A tough first quarter saw Gowerton School squeeze the Gibraltar Under 17s back into their half on a number of times, something they had seldom done on Sunday.

The match played at 10am under some heavy grey clouds and drizzle was not quite the conditions that local players, on their midterm school breaks would have prefered.

The young Gibraltar team was, however, to show that Sunday’s victory was not a fluke and were to provide another stern and disciplined performance.

The young talents also displaying their qualities on the field with some good team and individual creative play.

A final score of 6-1 underlined Gibraltar U17s dominance in both matches, and was a welcomed victory. With the Under 17s having seen two goals dissallowed in their first match, the six goals in their second match maintained their consistency in both encounter.

The Gibraltar Hockey cup fixtures continue this weekend with matches across both Saturday and Sunday.

Images by Anais Baglietto Ignacio

