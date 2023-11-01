Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 1st Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Day two - Hockey youth get second bite

By Stephen Ignacio
1st November 2023

Gibraltar’s Under 17 youth national women’s hockey squad were to have a second bite at the apple on Tuesday as they played against Gowerton School once again.
Following their convincing 4-0 victory on Sunday Tuesday’s match was always due to be a tighter affair with the visitors more prepared.
A tough first quarter saw Gowerton School squeeze the Gibraltar Under 17s back into their half on a number of times, something they had seldom done on Sunday.
The match played at 10am under some heavy grey clouds and drizzle was not quite the conditions that local players, on their midterm school breaks would have prefered.
The young Gibraltar team was, however, to show that Sunday’s victory was not a fluke and were to provide another stern and disciplined performance.
The young talents also displaying their qualities on the field with some good team and individual creative play.
A final score of 6-1 underlined Gibraltar U17s dominance in both matches, and was a welcomed victory. With the Under 17s having seen two goals dissallowed in their first match, the six goals in their second match maintained their consistency in both encounter.
The Gibraltar Hockey cup fixtures continue this weekend with matches across both Saturday and Sunday.
Images by Anais Baglietto Ignacio
.

Most Read

Local News

Dept of Environment considers measures to improve macaque welfare

Mon 30th Oct, 2023

Local News

Young otter found dead in Coaling Island

Tue 31st Oct, 2023

Local News

Dame Judi Dench picks Hook in ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Local News

Azopardi and Bossino say they will contest GSD leadership election

Fri 27th Oct, 2023

Local News

Former RG private jailed for ‘revenge’ attempt to run over corporal

Tue 31st Oct, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st November 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Busy weekend for youth Netball hosting visiting UK school teams

1st November 2023

Sports
GPTA Master Final 2023

1st November 2023

Sports
Day One - Under 17s show confidence against visiting UK school

1st November 2023

Sports
Sixth Seville international rowing masters

1st November 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023