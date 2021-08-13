Dayle Coleing on loan with Lincoln Red Imps
Gibraltar football national keeper Dayle Coleing has been confirmed to have joined Lincoln Red Imps on loan for the season. The Glentoran keeper makes his return to The Gibraltar National League although will still remain within Glentoran’s books for the next two seasons, confirmed Glentoran’s in an announcement on Thursday. “Dayle Coleing has left Glentoran...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here