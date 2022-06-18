Dayle Coleing reports of hamstring injury dismissed

Reports that Dayle Coleing missed last weeks Nations League match against North Macedonia have been dismissed. According to officials close to the player and the player himself there were never any injury concerns.

His reasons for not travelling with the national squad are understood to have been due to other personal commitments which the national selectors had been aware of and had already given the green light to before his selection to the squad. The rotation of the squad during the four- match Nations League campaign providing selectors with options on the day which saw Bradley Banda take over the role.

The player who is still training with Lincoln Red Imps is still understood to be signed for Glentorans, having arrived in Gibraltar last summer on a loan basis.

The players future is presently under review whilst still in Gibraltar training alongside Lincoln Red Imps.