De Barr goes on loan to Eastleigh FC
Gibraltar international Tjay De Barr was this Friday confirmed as having joined Eastleigh FC on a short term loan from Wycombe Wanderers. The Gibraltar international joined the Chairboys this summer from Lincoln Red Imps scoring on his debut. Since his move he has made a number of appearances for the League One club but has...
